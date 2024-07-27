AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV

-Lio Rush vs. Pac

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden

-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

-Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Premier Athletes” Josh Woods, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese

-Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live tonight from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET immediately followed by my live review of AEW Battle of the Belts XI. Will Pruett has the week off, so my same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).