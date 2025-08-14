WrestleMania 42 two-day combo ticket on-sale details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday regarding WrestleMania 42 tickets.

August 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42, taking place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 24 at 11am ET/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for WrestleMania 42, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can now place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

In June, WWE and the LVCVA announced that WrestleMania would return to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World following a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 in April 2025 at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025 and 1993).