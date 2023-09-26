NXT No Mercy lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Noam Dar defends the NXT Heritage Cup against the winner of the Heritage Cup tournament

-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Powell's POV: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship was advertised for the show before Ali was released last week.