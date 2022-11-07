What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

November 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins defends the U.S. Championship in an open challenge

Powell’s POV: Raw features the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

