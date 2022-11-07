WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Crown Jewel go-home show with Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.138 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.231 million viewership count from the previous Fox episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous Fox episode’s 0.52 rating. The October 28 Smackdown aired on Fs1 due to the World Series and delivered 835,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating. The November 5, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.093 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic