NXT TV preview: The early lineup for the return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon vs. Sarray.

-Ilja Dragunov’s first match at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet face to face.

-Raquel Gonzalez breaks her silence for the first time since being attacked by Dakota Kai.

Powell’s POV: NXT will be back on USA Network next week after being bumped to Syfy for Tokyo Olympics coverage. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.