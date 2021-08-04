AEW Dynamite preview: The “Homecoming” lineup for tonight’s TNT show, former NXT tag team added

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes.

-Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (Jericho must use a top rope move to win).

-Miro vs. Lee Johnson for the TNT Title.

-The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match for a shot at the NWA Women’s Title.

-Christian Cage vs. The Blade.

-Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia and “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

Powell’s POV: The 2.0 tag team was previously known as Ever-Rise in NXT. MJF booked the Jericho vs. Guerrera match as part three of the five labours of Jericho. MJF will sit on commentary for the match. Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET. Jake will be filling in for me on members’ exclusive audio this week.