Lacey Evans exiting WWE

August 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Lacey Evans took to social media to imply that her contract with WWE expires at the end of Tuesday night. “When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out,” she wrote in Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Estrella, 33, actually debuted with NXT as “Macey Estrella” back in 2016. Her last match with WWE was a dark match loss to Zelina Vega at the July 7 Smackdown at Madison Square Garden. Her final television appearance was a loss to Charlotte Flair on the June 23 Smackdown in Lafayette, Louisiana.

 

