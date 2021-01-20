NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion coverage, Karl Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the continuation of the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, and the first match in the women’s version of the tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match to become the official tag team of The Inner Circle. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and features Jacob Fatu vs. ACH for the MLW World Championship. Fusion streams at Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) is 41.