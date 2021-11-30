What's happening...

First title match announced for the WWE Day One event

November 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Championship for the WWE One pay-per-view event was announced during Monday’s Raw. Big E will defend the title in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The show will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

Powell’s POV: The match was originally announced as Big E vs. Rollins, but Owens earned a spot in the match with a DQ win over Big E in the main event. The story was that Owens manipulated Rollins into causing the disqualification.

