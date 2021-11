CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday’s WWE Raw television show. The event will be held in Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum.

Powell’s POV: Lynch and Morgan took part in a contract signing segment on last night’s show. They also worked a ten-woman tag match that saw Morgan captain the team that beat Lynch’s team when Morgan pinned Tamina.