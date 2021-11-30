Trevor Murdoch looks back on working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the death of Lance Cade, winning the NWA Championship, his relationship with Harley Race

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Trevor Murdoch

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On Harley Race and the NWA World Title: “It was such an honor to not only win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship over Nick Aldis, but to do it in St Louis, which is my hometown and the hometown of Harley Race. If it wasn’t for Harley, I would not have anything of what I have today. Harley was always the first person that I called and he was always there to answer that phone call and give me great advice. I do miss him terribly. I just, I can’t say enough good things about the person, not only the wrestler, I loved Harley and I miss him.”

Cade and Murdoch’s matches with DX, and learning from Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “Between working them and the Hardys are probably the most fun times I’ve had in the business at that point. When those guys walk out they get such a reaction and are already so over that anytime we are in control and are beating them up we get heat and that makes our job ten times easier. What was also fun too was those guys let us take control of the match. I remember one time we were in the ring with all four of us getting ready to start a match at a house show and Shawn was yelling at us, telling us what he was going to do, and Lance looks straight over at him and says, ‘We are the f—ing heels, we will tell you what to do, shut up and listen,’ and they both started laughing and said okay. They were confident in their abilities and they were confident in us that we could go out there and not run them over and we could make them look good and they did and they let us work. When we got in the back they would come up to us and they would tell us what was good and what we needed to work on and what we needed to expand on and that kind of knowledge was priceless. We are talking two of the top guys in the business and for them to be coming back to us and telling us what we need to do to get better and giving us advice, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Being excited to be winning the WWE World Tag Team Titles: “I was. Lance had been around the WWE longer and knew that it was just another stepping stone. For me it was huge vindication. For being the first guy to come out of Harley’s school and get a WWE contract and go up and be a champion on TV is extremely vindicating for me to come home and lay the tag title on Harley’s desk and say this is all that hard work you’ve been investing in me. It was very exciting and super cool to be not only a champion, but I am a champion of the number one wrestling company in the world. Those are things that nobody could take away from you, well except Vince [McMahon] could because he did it to [Hulk] Hogan and [Chris] Benoit for awhile.”

The untimely passing of Lance Cade: “The way I found out was, when I woke up my wife was sitting next to me on the bed and my kitchen manager of my bar and grill was sitting at the end of my bed, so when I wake up and see them, my kitchen manager, who is also a wrestler I’ve trained, I asked him what happened to Harley? Harley is up there in age so that was my first assumption. My wife said it wasn’t Harley and said it was Lance and I’m still half asleep, so I think it’s a f—ed up joke. I grabbed my phone to see what time it was and HBK had sent me a text and said CALL ME ASAP. I’ll never forget the words he said, ‘Kid I’m sorry, he’s gone.’ I’m not afraid to admit it, I dropped to my knees and cried like a big old baby. We are talking about the most solid of dudes, a good person and not too mention the man has got two little girls that he has left on this earth and I was wrecked. I talked to Lance’s Dad and that in itself was a tough deal, he was the one that found Lance and I couldn’t imagine ever finding my son blue, dead on the floor. I was a pallbearer at his funeral, which I still crack jokes that that big SOB there’s eight guys carrying that casket and we are still struggling and you son of a bitch you are still sandbagging us even in death. Just a little joke to try and lighten the mood but after that there is a certain amount of emptiness.”

Other topics include The NWA, Billy Corgan, Harley Race, training under Harley, Pro Wrestling NOAH, WLW, his feud with Nick Aldis, what it meant to win the NWA World title in St Louis, and more.

