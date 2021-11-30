AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole.
-Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negro.
-Ethan page vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.
-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Ray Jaz vs. Infinito.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Sahara Seven.
-Baron Black and Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy and Jora Johl.
-D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese.
-Gus De La Vega and Brandon Gore vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart.
-Mike Reed vs. Alan “5” Angels.
-Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn.
-Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
