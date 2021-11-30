AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole.

-Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negro.

-Ethan page vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Ray Jaz vs. Infinito.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Sahara Seven.

-Baron Black and Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy and Jora Johl.

-D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese.

-Gus De La Vega and Brandon Gore vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart.

-Mike Reed vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.