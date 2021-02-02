Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60, Genichiro Tenryu, Teddy Hart, Brian Cage, Isla Dawn, Gino Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose and Chris Bey. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the 13-match show will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of Rich Swann.

Birthdays and Notables

-Genichiro Tenryu (a/k/a Genichiro Shimada) is 67.

-Teddy Hart (a/k/a Ted Annis) is 37.

-Brian Cage (a/k/a Brian Button) is 33.

-Isla Dawn (Courtney Stewart) is 27.

-Gino Hernandez (a/k/a Charles Wolfe Jr.) died on February 2, 1986 at age 28. His death was ruled an accidental cocaine overdose.