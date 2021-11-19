WWE Survivor Series lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event, battle royal entrants announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Toni Storm in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.

-A 25-man battle royal (Entrants: Ricochet, T-Bar, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Shanky)

Powell’s POV: Sonya Deville added the battle royal on Smackdown and said it was in honor of 25 years of The Rock. Sheamus won a four-way match on Smackdown to earn a spot on the Team Smackdown men’s team. Join me for my live review of Survivor Series on Sunday as it streams on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network) beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.