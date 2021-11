CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Jade Cagrill vs. Red Velvet in a TBS Championship tournament match, Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn, and more (15:43)…

Click here to stream or download the November 19 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.