AEW Dynamite rating for Grand Slam Mexico

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 736,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 597,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.22 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Good numbers for Dynamite, which benefited from not being opposed by an NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Final game. The good news for all pro wrestling shows is that the NHL season is over, and the NBA Finals will wrap up on Sunday. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 660,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo while running opposite the deciding game of the Stanley Cup Final. One year ago, the June 19, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 502,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.