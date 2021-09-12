Samoa Joe vacates the NXT Championship due to injury

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Samoa Joe announced Sunday that he has vacated the NXT Championship due to injury. “Recently, WWE medical informed me that due to certain injuries, they would like me to step away from the ring for a brief yet still indeterminate amount of time,” Joe said in a social media video (available below) before announcing that he was relinquishing the championship.

Powell’s POV: I assume that NXT will crown a new champion on Tuesday’s television show. The show was scheduled to be headlined by Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne in a four-way to determine Joe’s next challenger. Obviously, that could now be for the vacant championship or perhaps they have something else in mind. It’s well known that Joe had a long layoff due to head trauma related issues. He didn’t specify the nature of his latest ailment, but here’s hoping that it’s just a minor setback.