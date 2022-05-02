05/02 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan, AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest, Theory and The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali in a handicap match, The Bloodline confronted by Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, Ezekiel and The Street Profits vs. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan, AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest, Theory and The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali in a handicap match, The Bloodline confronted by Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, Ezekiel and The Street Profits vs. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy, and more (30:20)…

Click here to stream or download the May 2 WWE Raw audio review.

