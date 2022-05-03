NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Steve “Monsta” Mack, Stu Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is the Spring Breakin’ themed edition and features Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 33 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my brother Bryan.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack is 43.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.