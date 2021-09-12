What's happening...

09/12 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Chris Dickinson and Homicide vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH Tag Titles, Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, final hype for Death Before Dishonor

September 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Chris Dickinson and Homicide vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH Tag Titles, Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, final hype for Death Before Dishonor, and more (9:55)…

Click here for the September 12 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

Topics

