09/12 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Chris Dickinson and Homicide vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH Tag Titles, Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, final hype for Death Before Dishonor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Chris Dickinson and Homicide vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH Tag Titles, Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, final hype for Death Before Dishonor, and more (9:55)…

