NXT Vengeance Day polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show February 15, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Vengeance Day Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Vengeance Day Poll – Vote for the best match Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt vengeance day
Be the first to comment