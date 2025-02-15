What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The card for the Vengeance Day fallout edition

February 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Starks signs his NXT contract

-Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Stacks vs. Shawn Spears

-Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria

Powell’s POV: Starks appeared during the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event and was not mentioned by name. NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show will go back on the road on February 25 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

