NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Swerve Strickland, Candice Michelle, Trevor Lee, Chris Von Erich, Bobby Jaggers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from NXT No Mercy. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT TV show a ?? grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Candice Michelle is 47.

-Swerve Strickland (Stephon Strickland) is 35.

-Trevor Lee (Trevor Lee Caddell) is 32. He worked as Cameron Grimes in WWE.

-The late Chris Von Erich (Chris Adkisson) was born on September 30, 1969. He took his own life on September 12, 1991.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) died on September 30, 2012 at age 64.