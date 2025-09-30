WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show, start time change

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk returns

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET (the show is returning to its regular time slot after starting an hour earlier in recent weeks – boo!). My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).