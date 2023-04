CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two

Aired April 2, 2023 live on Peacock and pay-per-view

Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

The show will begin at 7CT/8ET. Check our my Kickoff Show notes via the main page…