Pruett’s WrestleMania 39 Live Blog: Thoughts from the WM39 press box on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Edge vs. Finn Balor in HIAC, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)
WrestleMania 39 Night Two
Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
Streamed April 2, 2023 on Peacock and pay-per-view
The show begins at 7CT/8ET…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS WILL PRUETT
By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)
WrestleMania 39 Night Two
Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
Streamed April 2, 2023 on Peacock and pay-per-view
The show begins at 7CT/8ET…
Be the first to comment