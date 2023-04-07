What's happening...

04/07 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, Imperium vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, Rhea Ripley and Triple H appear on the WM39 fallout show

April 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, Imperium vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, Rhea Ripley and Triple H appear on the WM39 fallout show, and more (22:19)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the April 7 WWE Smackdown audio review.

