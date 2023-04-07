4/7 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty, Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title, Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie meet face-to-face, The Acclaimed, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in an eight-man tag match, Swerve Strickland’s announcement

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 87)

Live from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center

Aired April 7, 2023 on TNT

Jim Ross welcomed everyone into the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary. Ethan Page was already in the ring and Hook’s music hit. Hook made his way to the ring and the first match will be under FTW rules.

1. Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title. Hook’s music played for a bunch of seconds after the bell rang and the two started the match. Hook pulled out a table and it was legal because these are FTW rules. Hook beat the hell out of Page on the outside of the ring as the two fought into the crowd. The two brawled up the stairs through the crowd. Hook threw a drink in Page’s face and riled the crowd up. Page took control and told the crowd to kiss his ass. Hook laid in some strikes as Page sat on a chair in the crowd. We got our first PIP of the night [c].

Back from break, Page kicked Hook over the guardrail and back to ringside. Hook responded by suplexing Page on the floor. Hook grabbed a pair of chairs from under the ring and Page went for an Ego’s Edge on a table, but Hook fought out and went for a T-Bone suplex onto a table, but Page fought out of that. Ultimately, Page, landed a powerslam through the table. A “Holy s—” chant broke out. Page went for a cover on the outside and got a two-count out of it. Page set up a table in a corner.

Page went for a chair shot, but it backfired and the chair bounced off the rope and hit Page in the head. From there, Hook hit a Twist Of Fate for a two-count. Page came back with a boot to the face. Page went for an Ego’s Edge through a table, but Hook countered into a Red Rum and Page instantly tapped out.

Hook defeated Ethan Page via submission in 9:13.

After the match, Hook pointed to the table and hit a T-bone suplex on Page through the table. The crowd reacted accordingly. After that, we got a QTV segment, and no, I’m not writing about that.

McGuire’s Musings: That was a hell of a brawl to open the televised portion of the night and both guys worked hard. I loved the idea that Hook swam into waters he hasn’t been in previously and it gave the match an extra layer that made everything just a little more intriguing. There was no way they were setting up tables without using them and I’m happy the post-match included Hook making good on his implied promise. Hook is sneaky. You’ll forget about him for a minute, or even – gasp! – get a little bored with the act, but he always finds a way to grab everyone’s attention in quick order. This was his first real brawl on AEW TV and it was a good one. Kudos to Page, too, who played his part well. He’s underrated at being a good traditional wrestling heel. This was very good.

Back from break, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker walked to the ring with microphones. Parker said tonight is the night The Acclaimed becomes part of JAS. The Acclaimed made their entrance and Caster’s rap included a shot at Marjorie Taylor Green as well as Twitter Blue Checks.

2. The Acclaimed, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. The Infantry, LSG and Bobby Somebody. Sorry, I didn’t catch everyone’s names from the jobber team. Bowens began the match, but both Parker and Menard quickly started taking control over the job guys. The Acclaimed tagged in and hit Scissor Me Timbers. Things broke down a little and they teased a four-way scissor party, but The Acclaimed were the only two who did it. Caster tagged in and landed the Mic Drop for the win.

The Acclaimed, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker defeated The Infantry, LSG and Bobby Somebody via pinfall in 2:04.

After the match, everyone celebrated, but Jake Hager suplexed Billy Gunn and the JAS brawled with The Acclaimed, so that’s the end of that fun story. Menard and Parker and Hager got the best of The Acclaimed and posed for the cameras. From there, we got the announcement from Swerve. Turns out, Swerve merged with … someone he’s going to tell us about later. We went back to the ring and Lee Moriarty’s music hit.

3. Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty. The two locked up and Allin took control early with a side head-lock. Jack Perry was shown watching the match backstage. Ditto for Sammy Guevara. Allin rolled up Moriarty for a two-count and the crowd chanted “Let’s go Darby!” The two had a test of strength and Moriarty got the best of it. Moriarty stomped on Allin’s chest and I guess Allin was hit by a car last night because Excalibur had a lot to say about it. The action spilled outside and Moriarty ran Allin into the guardrail. Allin and Moriarty went back and forth, but Moriarty distracted the ref and Big Bill hit the hell out of Darby before we went to the next PIP [c].

McGuire’s Musings: I’ll tell you what: I’m actually surprised they pulled the trigger on the JAS/Acclaimed stuff this soon. It seemed like they could have gotten more out of it based on entertainment value alone. But it appears we’re working toward a traditional tag for DON … or perhaps a six-man that’ll get Billy Gunn back in the ring for a minute. Either way, the post-match on the eight-man tag was fun, if only because I’m the only one who didn’t see it coming tonight. Swerve teasing a merger for later in the show was laying it on thick – especially with the 51 percent line – but we’ll see where this goes.