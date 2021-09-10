EC3 recalls an idea for a Four Horsemen style faction, comments on the possibility of ROH collaborating with AEW

CategoriesInterview Highlights ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cageside Seats interview with EC3

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Podcast available via CagesideSeats.com

Video available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

EC3’s plans for a Horsemen-like stable with FTR and Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick: “There were ideas thrown around where we wanted to create some things before The Narrative was full tilt. There was an idea for a Horsemen-esque kind of thing we tossed around and played with, but the pandemic prevented one of our days to travel and shoot stuff. [FTR] went their way, I went my way and Drake returned to WWE.

“What a good idea that was. I was kind of hesitant too. I was kind of hesitant too because I don’t look that part anymore and I’m doing this. But that would have been awesome. [FTR] is the best tag team in the world and Drake is one of the greatest wrestling brains in the world. I’m all-around [the] best body, best mind, best personality, best looks, best facial hair. It would have been money. I think I would have wanted to call it, RICH.”

EC3 on a potential ROH-AEW collaboration: “We should play bold and do some things to bring attention to what is a very talented locker room and a very great product. It’s just getting the eyeballs on it. Obviously, a partnership with AEW does that in a sense, but at the same time, it’s just been done with Impact. As opposed to rehashing the past and the nostalgia, which I always preach against, I don’t want to do something that’s already been done as much as doing something that’s never been done.

“Ring of Honor is sitting on a giant library of extremely crazy content I’m creating on my own called The Narrative where I have Braun Strowman’s first non-WWE match. There’s buzz in that I would think. We also have a pay-per-view coming up. We have Death Before Dishonor coming up in Philly at the 2300 Arena. I’m in the world title match. I’ll win, it’s cool. Maybe as the champion, I will bring the brand the attention and notoriety it deserves.”