4/7 AEW Battle of the Belts VI results: McGuire’s review of Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Title, Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Title, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall for the ROH Tag Team Titles

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Battle of the Belts VI

Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center

Aired live April 7, 2023 on TNT

Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. We went right to the ring for action.

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Title. The two traded advantages to start things out and Cassidy hit some weak chops, which was actually kind of funny, before Cassidy hit a real chop. Cassidy then walked the ropes and and smiled at the crowd after putting his hands in his pockets. Cassidy fired up and teased running the ropes, but posed instead. A “Holy shit!” chant broke out. On the outside, Rush, Preston and Best Friends fought until they all went to the back. That left Cassidy and Dralistico in the ring to fight themselves. Our first Battle Of The Belts PIP then commenced [c].

Back from break, Cassidy ultimately landed a DDT for a two-count after the two went back and forth. Dralistico kicked Cassidy in the face before landed a Codebreaker for a two-count. Dralistico hit a suplex and kicked Cassidy in the face. The two were on the middle rope and exchanged elbows. Cassidy fired up, but Dralistico came back with a Mistica until Cassidy got to the ropes for a break. Cassidy went for a Beach Break, but it turned into a Destroyer from Dralistico for a good near-fall. On the outside, Cassidy hit an Orange Punch on Jose The Assistant. Back in the ring, Cassidy hit an Orange Punch on Dralistico for the win.

Orange Cassidy defeated Dralistico via pinfall in 10:47.

After the match, the lights went down and Malakai Black appeared on the big screen. Black was joined by Buddy Matthews, who challenged Cassidy to a match for the International Title. We then got a video chronicling pretty much everything that happened on Dynamite from Wednesday.

McGuire’s Musings: You know what? If you can find a more fighting champion than Orange Cassidy in either AEW or WWE, I’d love to hear about it. Cassidy has low-key become the most fighting champion in all of wrestling and you have to know that’s by design, but as a result, we’re treated to some pretty good matches. Cassidy gets a bad wrap from a portion of the wrestling community because he’s Orange Cassidy, but my goodness, that guy can go. And, on top of that, the guy also seems to want to just wrestle. Make fun of the pockets stuff all you want, but at this point, that’s a lazy argument. This was a good match against a good opponent and whenever Matthews and Cassidy get in the ring, I’ll bet it’ll steal whatever show it’s on. So concludes my sermon for tonight.

Back from break, Mark Briscoe was interviewed. He talked his loss to Samoa Joe at Super Card. He was interrupted by Jay Lethal. Lethal and Mark shook hands and then Lethal’s crew came into frame and it appears Briscoe and all of Double J’s group will work together … by accident?

2. Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Title. Starkz slapped the hell out of Cargill to start out, but Cargill came back with elbows. Cargill landed a back-breaker and slapped Starkz’s butt. Starkz hit a Codebreaker, but Cargill came right back with a throwaway slam. Cargill threw Starkz to the outside. From there, we got our next PIP [c].

Back from break, Starkz came back with a few kicks and she even sent Cargill to the outside. Starkz rolled Cargill up for a two-count. Starkz went to the top and went for a Senton, but Cargill got the knees up. Cargill went for Jaded, but again Starkz worked out of it. A few seconds later, Cargill actually hit Jaded for the win.

Jade Cargill defeated Billie Starkz via pinfall in 8:34.

After the match, Taya walked to the ring and took Jade down. Taya went for her version of Jaded, but Jade fought out, rolled to the outside and backed her way up the ramp. From there, Alex Marvez checked in and interviewed Brandon Cutler, who asked the question, “What do you do when people who stand up to bullies aren’t here anymore?” Cutler said you be elite.

McGuire’s Musings: One night in Chicago a few years ago, I walked into a room where Billie Starkz and Janai Kai were wrestling and Kai’s nose was broken and she bled a bunch and I fell in love with both wrestlers. It’s all to say, I’m so happy to see Starkz get national TV time and even better, not be the victim of another boring Jade Cargill squash. With any luck, I’ll see Starkz tomorrow at the MLW tapings and my only question to her will be, “What’s it like to be 18 and come this far?” I digress. I loved to see Starkz get shine and I loved to see Cargill be so gracious. Nothing bad to say about this match. You have to root for both because one was thrusted into the mainstream without much experience and the other has been working her ass off just to be considered in the mainstream. Loved all of it.

Back from break, we got an actual Mark Henry live segment (we couldn’t do this for Rampage?). Hobbs said they’re walking out the new ROH tag champs. Fenix then spoke and said they are looking forward to the match. Penta said they will cancel QTV and boy if they do, give them the Nobel Peace Prize. Henry yelled it’s time for the main event. Excalibur ran down the Wednesday card, which will include Cassidy vs. Matthews. Bobby Cruise was the announcer for the main event.

3. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Marshall and Mental began the match and the two traded finish attempts, but before long, the two stood at each other and the crowd screamed. Hobbs tagged in and went face to face with Penta. Hobbs accidentally hit Marshall and the Fenix landed a Tope onto Marshall. Penta ran the ropes to follow up, but Hobbs cut him off. Fenix came off the ropes but Hobbs caught him and slammed him. Before long, Penta was chopping the hell out of Hobbs and Marshall, but Hobbs and Marshall shoulder-blocked Penta to take him down and we got our final PIP [c].

When we returned, Penta went for a hot tag, but QT broke it up. The two worked over Penta and Marshall hit a power-bomb for a two-count. Fenix eventually got the hot tag and took over. Things broke down a little more and Penta slammed Fenix onto Marshall. Penta hit a DDT and Fenix hit a splash, but the pin was broken up by Hobbs. Things broke down more, but Hobbs was the recipient of a backstabber via Penta. Fenix then landed a Destroyer on Marshall. Hobbs and Penta exchanged blows. Fenix came off Penta’s shoulders to land on Hobbs for a good near-fall. Lucha Bros hit a super-kick, but Hobbs then tagged in Marshall. There was a series of shenanigans but ultimately, Fenix rolled Marshall up for the win.

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Powederhosue Hobbs and QT Marshall via pinfall in 14:41.

McGuire’s Musings: The finish felt rushed, but it had to because we’re live, pal. This was another one that turned out better than I anticipated. You knew Hobbs wasn’t taking the loss no matter what, but that final tag-in left me feeling a bit empty, if only because it was so obvious. Hey, the lucha brothers could have a great match with a broomstick – we all know that – but QT and Hobbs gave them some good stuff here. It’s so obvious how good of a coach QT is in a match like this, and you can hate him for all he is on television and that dumb-ass QTV nonsense, but the reality is, this guy knows what he’s doing.

In all, this was a very good night of AEW wrestling. They don’t always get it right on the Rampage/Battle Of The Belts back-to-back stuff, but when they do, you can tell. Tonight was one of those nights. Both shows were entertaining and both shows moved a story or two forward. I’ll have more to say on my audio review, which will come at some point Saturday, perhaps while I’m on the road toward The Land Of MLW. For now, be good and be well.