07/31 Powell’s Ric Flair’s Last Match event audio review: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, MCMG vs. The Wolves, Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title, The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Ric Flair’s Last Match event: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, MCMG vs. The Wolves, Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title, The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs, and more (43:34)…

Click here to stream or download the July 31 Ric Flair’s Last Match audio review.

