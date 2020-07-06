More than thirty WWE Performance Center workers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

At least thirty people who have worked at the WWE Performance Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com. The number includes wrestlers, backstage workers, and production crew members. The story also states that WWE has administered nearly 1,500 tests since they began testing actual COVID testing in late June.

Powell’s POV: It’s insane that WWE didn’t perform actual COVID-19 testing until late June. Their previous testing methods apparently consisted of temperature checks and a questionnaire. So while it’s good that the company is doing the actual testing now, the bottom line is that they should have been doing it sooner. Furthermore, the NBA, MLB, and other professional sports leagues have announced how many of their athletes have tested positive for the virus, while WWE has yet announce how many of their wrestlers and crew members tested positive. Renee Young, Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton, and Jamie Noble stated via social media that they tested positive for the virus. I reached out to WWE today and asked for comment on this report and the company has not responded as of this update.