9/10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Brock Lesnar’s MSG appearance, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair contract signing for Extreme Rules

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,150)

Live from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Aired September 10, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a video package on Saturday’s twentieth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks… The MSG crowd chanted “USA” and then the broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from ringside. They noted that it was the first time WWE had been at MSG in over two years and said it would be a celebration…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance along with Paul Heyman, and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Cole noted that MSG was sold out with 14,425 fans in attendance.

Reigns asked Heyman if WWE runs New York City when it comes to sports entertainment. Heyman said it owns it. Reigns asked who runs WWE. Heyman said Reigns runs WWE. Reigns said he and The Bloodline run WWE, which means he runs New York City and MSG. “So, MSG, acknowledge me,” Reigns said. There were a lot of cheers and a “Roman” chant.

Brock Lesnar’s music played and the fans popped. Lesnar walked out dressed in jeans, a t-shirt, and a sleeveless flannel shirt. Lesnar took his slow lap around the ring while glaring at everyone inside. Lesnar entered the ring and immediately went face to face with Reigns while the Uso’s stood at his side. The Uso’s took a step forward while Reigns stood behind them. The fans chanting “holy shit” was censored.

Heyman said he didn’t understand. Heyman questioned why Lesnar would go after the WWE Universal Championship when they could go after so many other titles together. “I’ve got a question for you, Paul,” Lesnar said. “Why didn’t you tell Roman that I was going to be at SummerSlam.” The fans chanted “you f—ed up” and were muted again.

Heyman told Reigns that he didn’t know. Reigns took his title belt away from Heyman and left the ring with the Uso’s, leaving Heyman in the ring alone with Lesnar. Heyman tried to do his big introduction of Lesnar, who laughed and then played into it. Lesnar smiled and clapped. Lesnar took the mic and said that was great and added that it was just like old times.

“Before Roman Reigns fires you, accept my challenge, please,” Lesnar said. Heyman asked what challenge. “My shot at Roman Reigns for the Universal Title,” said Lesnar, who added that Heyman had five seconds. Lesnar counted down rom five. Once Lesnar got to two, he hoisted up Heyman for an F5. Reigns returned to the ring and gave Lesnar a Superman Punch.

Reigns went for another, but Lesnar caught him. The Uso’s each superkicked Lesnar, who clotheslined them both. Lesnar hit Jimmy and Jey with German Suplexes and then removed his flannel before staring down Reigns, who was at ringside with Heyman…

Backstage, the teams who would compete in a ten-man tag match met up in the hallway and bickered… [C]

Powell’s POV: A hot opening. Lesnar didn’t say much, but he toyed with Heyman and then delivered the rest of his lines with intensity. It’s fun to see him playing a babyface after all this time. I currently have zero desire to see another heel Lesnar vs. babyface Reigns match again, but I’m all in for babyface Lesnar vs. heel Reigns.

Roman Reigns was shown walking backstage with his crew. Kayla Braxton showed up and tried to speak to them, but Reigns and his cousins entered their dressing room. Braxton asked Heyman if Reigns would respond to Lesnar’s challenge. Heyman said Braxton was hanging out in the hallway acting like a Jersey Girl by asking them questions at the wrong time. He said Reigns would respond to Lesnar when he feels it’s the appropriate time…

With the other entrants in the ring, King Nakamura and Rick Boogs made their entrance until they were interrupted by Sami Zayn, who was wearing a New York Knicks jersey. Zayn said he loves New York. He said he had someone who could help his team because he’s familiar with winning at MSG. NBA star Trae Young was introduced. Cole noted that Young’s Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks from the playoffs…

1. Big E, King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn, Otis, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler (w/Trae Young, Commander Aziz, Chad Gable). The heels got the better of Nakamura during the first 90 seconds of the match. [C]

Powell’s POV: Wouldn’t this be NXT 3.0? The damn thing started as a weird gameshow, evolved, and produced some of WWE’s best programming over the years.

Zayn distracted the referee while Young choked Rey over the middle rope. The referee spotted Young and ejected him from ringside. Rey set up Zayn on the ropes. Rey tagged in Dom and they hit a double 619. Big E tagged in and hit the Big Ending on Zayn and pinned him…

Big E, King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio beat Sami Zayn, Otis, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler in 7:25.

After the match, Braxton entered the ring and asked Big E what’s next for him. Big E held up the Money in the Bank briefcase and said fans may not have seen the last of him tonight. He teased the possibility of cashing in on Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley, and also teased that it could happen when he shows up on Raw. Big E played to the fans with the briefcase…

Powell’s POV: WWE previously had Young make the announcement of the New Year’s Day pay-per-view that WWE will be holding in Atlanta. I got a kick out of him being a heel at MSG.

Cole hyped Edge vs. Seth Rollins for later in the show…

Bianca Belair made her entrance in regular attire to a good reaction. Cole hyped the Belair and Becky Lynch contract signing for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules as coming up next… [C]

Bianca Belair stood inside the ring with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville and the contract signing table. Pearce handed her the contract to sign. Belair spoke about being at MSG. She said she was excited to be in the ring with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. She said she respects Lynch and felt she would never run from a fight.

“But my have things changed,” Belair said. She said she doesn’t respect her as much as she used to. Belair said that Lynch could win back some of her respect at Extreme Rules while she wins back her championship. Belair signed the contract.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance wearing a red fur coat over the rest of her attire. Lynch took a seat and said, “The original WrestleMania main eventer has arrived.” Lynch accused Belair of being starstruck by her at SummerSlam. Lynch told Belair should be a fan or be The Man. She said there’s no shame in “sitting out there with the regular people.”

Lynch asked what if she declined to sign the contract. Belair told her to “sign the damn contract.” Belair fired up the crowd, which chanted “sign it.” Lynch recalled sitting at home listening to the fans chant “We Want Becky.” Lynch said she came back on last minute notice and won the title in 26 seconds and this is how they are treating her.

Lynch said she left her baby girl at home for the people and now they are choosing a flash in the pan over her. Lynch said if you can’t join them, beat them. She said she would give Belair her match, but it would end the same way. Lynch signed the contract and tossed it at Belair, who caught it. Lynch left the ring to some boos…

Powell’s POV: Good heel and babyface work by Lynch and Belair. I’m still not convinced that Lynch turning heel was the best move for WWE business, but that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy her work as a heel or her feud with Belair. By the way, we still don’t know what would happen if a wrestler refused to sign a match contract.

Footage aired of some of the recent developments in the Edge vs. Seth Rollins feud along with some of their promo clips…

Edge made his entrance to a big ovation for his match against Seth Rollins… [C] Cole hyped an Erin Andrews interview with Aaron Rodgers (vomit) for the Fox pre-game show on Sunday…

Paul Heyman was shown talking on his phone while walking backstage. Shotzi and Nox asked him if he needed a ride, then drove away on their tank. Kayla Braxton popped up behind Heyman, who was irked. Heyman said Reigns was going to watch his cousins defend their tag titles, and then Reigns would answer the challenge of Lesnar later in the show. “Whether that’s a yes or a no, don’t you just love a good cliffhanger,” Heyman said. Heyman turned to walk away, but Big E was standing there. Big E held up the Money in the Bank briefcase to taunt Heyman…

Seth Rollins made his entrance…

[Hour Two] 2. Edge vs. Seth Rollins. Edge performed a drop toe hold to send Rollins face first into a turnbuckle pad. Edge followed up by running Rollins through the ropes and into the ring post casing. Rollins came back by pulling Edge to the floor and running him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Rollins hit Edge with a knee to the back that sent him back to the floor. Rollins performed a suicide dive. [C]

An ad for Raw hyped Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Powell’s POV: Wait, so they had a nearly one-hour Tag Team Turmoil match on Monday to set up Lashley and MVP challenging Orton and Riddle for the tag titles and now they’re going with the WWE Championship match that had been advertised for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view?

Rollins hit Edge with a Glam Slam while Cole pointed out that it’s the finishing move of Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix. Rollins hit another Glam Slam and covered Edge for a near fall. Edge came back with a Pedigree for a near fall of his own. The broadcast team noted that Edge was paying homage, but they didn’t mention Triple H by name. “The man who made that famous is an absolute stud,” McAfee said. Rollins went to ringside. Edge went to the top rope and dove onto him on the floor. [C]