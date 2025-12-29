NXT TV preview: NXT North American Championship match and a grudge match set for the final episode of 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Moose for the NXT North American Championship

-Ricky Saints vs. Je’Von Evans

-NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Wren Sinclair in a non-title match

-Joe Hendry’s New Year’s Eve…Eve concert

-“Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

-Lexis King vs. Tavion Heights for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show was taped on December 17 in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The next live show will be New Year’s Evil on January 6. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).