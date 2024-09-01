NXT No Mercy polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 1, 2024 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT No Mercy Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT No Mercy Poll – Vote for the best match Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship with Trick Williams as special referee Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship Andre Chase and Ridge Holland vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt no mercy
