NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s No Mercy fallout show

September 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

–Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oro Mensah vs. Lexus King

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

