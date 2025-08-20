Aliyah on life after WWE, advice for NXT wrestlers grinding in WWE developmental, scoring the fastest victory in WWE history

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Interview with guest Aliyah

On capturing the fastest victory in WWE history (3.17 seconds): “I wasn’t their main star, the one they were actively trying to highlight. So the fact that I did what I did and got the reaction I got? That just goes to show the crowd connected with me for what I represented. I was the one-of-one, and that’s powerful.

“More than the record itself, it proved that despite a lack of wins, storyline setbacks, or where I was positioned on the card, I could still make the audience feel something real. That’s not easy these days, with everything feeling so similar and controlled. But when the crowd reacts like that, it reminds me that authenticity, persistence, and being unapologetically yourself can resonate stronger than anything.”

Advice for NXT stars grinding in developmental: “My biggest advice is to lock in. There’s a lot of noise and distraction, and you need the focus to rise above it. One tool that helped me tremendously was Jack Canfield’s The Success Principles. I read it almost every day while in NXT and still do today.

“Being in developmental for six years isn’t easy — it can test your confidence, your patience, and even your love for the business. But it taught me discipline and gave me the tools I needed to make it through. For anyone chasing a big dream against the odds, staying disciplined and finding ways to keep yourself motivated is everything.”

On life after WWE and why she’s ‘not done yet’: “I’ve always felt like my best is yet to come, which is why I know I’m not done yet. I’m still too athletic, talented, beautiful, and marketable to retire this young — it just doesn’t make sense.

“My first appearance outside WWE, I DJed — I’d never done it before — and I sold the place out. I had everyone singing and dancing, and I didn’t even have to wrestle to have people react. That’s real power and influence. I’ve also competed in show jumping with my horse, winning multiple ribbons and championships across Florida. The sky is truly the limit for me.”

Other topics include breaking barriers as the first Arab woman to main event Smackdown, her parents’ journey from doubt to support, and the creative ways she’s channeling her energy after WWE.