NXT TV preview: The Stand & Deliver fallout show from Las Vegas

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know if they made the NXT Women’s Championship match official, but Vic Joseph strongly implied that it will be held on Tuesday. Dolin and Paxley won a four-way elimination on the NXT Stand & Deliver pre-show to earn a shot at the titles. Morgan and Rodriguez will defend their titles against Lyra Valkyra and Bayley on WrestleMania 41 night two, and the winners will face Dolin and Paxley on Tuesday. NXT will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).