NXT Stand & Deliver polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 19, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Vote for the best match Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail in a ladder match Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Titles DarkState vs. Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifno Perez and Jade vs. Legend and Jackson vs. Paxley and Dolin vs. Henley and Jayne pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt stand & deliver
Be the first to comment