NXT Stand & Deliver polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Vote for the best match

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail in a ladder match

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DarkState vs. Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifno