NXT TV rating: How did NXT fare against NBA opening night?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 525,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was significantly down from last week’s 690,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.12 rating. The NBA opening night game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets aired against NXT and averaged 5.9 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. NBC will air NBA games every Tuesday night, which will surely cut into NXT’s numbers. One year earlier, the October 22, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 702,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating on The CW.