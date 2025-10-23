Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 15): Vetter’s review of Jasper Troy vs. Sam Holloway, Vert Vixen vs. Zayda Steel

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 15)

Taped September 27, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed October 15, 2025, on the YouTube.com

I have really been enjoying their programming; the ring is well-lit and the action is usually pretty good. The crowd was maybe 400; the fans are in the shadows.

“Glory, Episode 15:”

* A general manager spoke to AJ Francis in his office. He suggested Francis face Gino Medina at their “Bases Loaded” event. To the venue, where for some reason, they don’t have on-screen graphics for this show, but they do for the next. Why the difference?

1. Vert Vixen vs. Zayda Steel. I’ll reiterate that Zayda just left the WWE ID program, and that I consider Vert to be the best unsigned U.S.-based female wrestler; this is the match I tuned in to see. Vert hit a move, and Zayda immediately went to the floor. Vert followed, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Vert hit some chops in the corner. Zayda applied a chin lock and kept Vert grounded, and she switched to a sleeper. Vert hit an Exploder Suplex at 3:00, then a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Zayda fired back with a tornado DDT for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Zayda hit an Unprettier for the clean pin! Good action.

Zayda Steel defeated Vert Vixen at 4:40.

2. Chandler Hopkins vs. “The Rocket” Josiah Jean. Hopkins is a cowboy and I’ve noted he looks a lot like Jay White does today. Jean is a thin Black man (think Lio Rush). Hopkins dove onto Jean as Josiah approached the ring, and we’re underway; we had a bell at 00:14 as they got into the ring. Jean put Hopkins’ feet on the ropes and hit a DDT, then he made a cover with his own feet on the ropes for a nearfall. He nailed a Spinebuster at 2:30 and repeatedly punched Hopkins in the face.

Hopkins hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Quinn Winters jumped in the ring, but Hopkins beat him up. Hopkins hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri on Jean. Josiah rolled to the floor and conferred with Winters. The commentators said the match was thrown out by the referee. It’s up to you to decide what the official outcome is, but I’ll call it…

Chandler Hopkins defeated Josiah Jean via DQ at 4:25.

* Rhys Maddox spoke backstage to Eric Lockhart and thanked him for their recent training sessions. He feels like he’s now part of the Lockhart family. Eric invited him to join him at ringside for his match later. I’ll reiterate that Maddox just turned 18.

* Emily Mae interviewed Sam Holloway. He’s ready for his match later against Jasper Troy, saying that if he was on LFG, Booker T would have picked him first.

3. Eric Lockart (w/Rhys Maddox) vs. Will Austin. Austin is young and bald; he looks a bit like a young Justin Credible. Lockhart wore blue trunks; he has long, straight brown hair and is of average size. Standing switches to open. Austin hit a dropkick at 1:30. Lockhart hit a standing neckbreaker, then an elbow drop across the forehead for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, near Maddox, but got back in.

The commentators said Lockhart didn’t want to cheat by Maddox. In the ring, Lockhart hit a running knee for a nearfall at 4:30. Austin fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a second-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. Austin ran into the corner and injured his shoulder. While the ref checked on Austin, Lockhart pulled out a chain from his trunks. However, Austin rolled him up for the flash pin. Merely okay.

Will Austin defeated Eric Lockhart at 6:54.

4. Jasper Troy vs. Sam Holloway. I’ll reiterate that Holloway is a legit 6’8″ and his size and thickness make him comparable to a young Matt Morgan. An intense lockup to open. Troy hit some shoulder blocks to the ribs in the corner. A commentator said it’s like watching “two bulls run at each other.” They brawled and traded forearm strikes. Troy hit a running body block. Troy hit a Black Hole Slam out of nowhere for the pin. Good for the time given.

Jasper Troy defeated Sam Holloway at 4:39.

Final Thoughts: A very entertaining episode, coming in at about 40 minutes (there are some local ads that you can fast-forward through). I tuned in for Zayda, Vert, Eli, Holloway, and they delivered. Hopkins is a solid wrestler. The Austin-Lockhart stayed in first gear, but it wasn’t bad, either.