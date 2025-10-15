Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (Episode 14): Vetter’s review of Danny Limelight vs. Jordan Oasis for the ROW Title, Maya World vs. Zayda Steel vs. Lady Bird Monroe vs. Kiah Dream in a four-way

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (Episode 14)

Taped September 13, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

This is Booker T’s promotion. I’ve always been impressed with the lighting and overall production values here. However, there are no on-screen graphics, which is just bizarre to me.

* The show opened with Jordan Oasis and Danny Limelight arguing in the parking lot; they started to throw punches and were separated by several people who jumped in.

1. Kiah Dream vs. Maya World vs. Zayda Steel vs. Lady Bird Monroe. Except for Zayda, the others are all regulars on the Texas scene. Lady Bird and Kiah tossed the other two to the floor, then they traded offense. Monroe hit a forward Finlay Roll. Maya dropped Monroe with ‘snake-eyes’ in the corner. Zayda planted her foot in Kiah’s throat in the corner. Kiah hit a running neckbreaker at 2:30. Monroe hit a forward Finlay Rolly on Maya, then a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Maya hit a hard shotgun dropkick to Monroe’s chest that was so stiff it made a commentator laugh. Monroe and Kiah traded mid-ring forearm strikes. Zayda hit a basement dropkick. We had a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner at 5:00; Kiah was on bottom, and she tried to pin each of the other three. Kiah hit a stunner on Zayda. Maya hit a discus forearm strike, then she slammed Kiah to the mat. Zayda nailed the Unprettier faceplant on Maya and scored the pin! That was a sprint. Monroe is pretty underrated.

Zayda Steel defeated Kiah Dream, Maya World and Lady Bird Monroe at 6:09.

* Backstage, the new tag team champions, Big Luther and Terrale Tempo, were preparing for their match. I saw these two for the first time when they won the belts last month. Luther is similar to a young Keith Lee; he’s a big man. Tempo’s looks are more similar to Rich Swann.

* Elsewhere backstage, Richard Holliday argued with a guy; I have no idea who he is. Holliday noted he won a battle royal and has earned a title shot.

* A female announcer interviewed Jordan Oasis about his match later against Limelight. “Fighting is what I do. I don’t just survive, I thrive when I fight,” Oasis said.

* NOTE: I don’t know when the next match was filmed. The first and third matches of this episode are listed on the cagematch.net results from Sept. 13, but not the next match. So, it may be from the Sept. 27 taping.

2. “The Command” Big Luther and Terrale Tempo vs. Ajaxx and Rhys Maddox for the ROW Tag Team Titles. Again, Maddox is a long-haired teen and reminds me of a young Sal Rinauro. I don’t think I’ve seen Ajaxx before; he’s short, white, and wore a black singlet. Rhys opened and tried some chops on Luther, but Luther no-sold them, and he splashed Maddox in the corner. The kids hit some quick team moves on Terrale. Terrale hit a flying forearm on Ajaxx. Luther got back in, hit a Choke Bomb, and pinned Ajaxx. As one-sided as I expected.

Big Luther and Terrale Tempo defeated Ajaxx and Rhys Maddox to retain the ROW Tag Team Titles at 2:02.

* The female announcer interviewed Danny Limelight. Again, he recently lost a hair match; he already was looking a lot like Chavo Guerrero and him being mostly bald makes him look even more like Chavo.

3. Danny Limelight vs. Jordan Oasis for the ROW Title. Oasis came out first, carrying his ever-present backpack. They locked up, and Oasis has the height and overall size advantage, and he hit a series of chops in the corner. Danny kicked the ropes to crotch Oasis. Limelight stomped on Oasis in the corner, then some knee drops on the left knee, and he twisted Jordan’s leg on the mat.

Oasis hit a flying back elbow at 3:30, then a backbreaker over his knee and a release suplex. He hit a rolling cannonball against the ropes for a nearfall. Limelight hit an enzuigiri. Oasis hit a pop-up powerbomb, and they were both down. Danny accidentally yanked off the top turnbuckle pad, but then he dropped Oasis ‘snake-eyes’ on the exposed corner. He immediately hit a Pedigree for the pin. Decent action.

Danny Limelight defeated Jordan Oasis to retain the ROW Title at 5:58.

Final Thoughts: Since this was filmed, WWE ID prospects Oasis and Steel have gone in different directions. I’ve noted this before — of the 19 original WWE ID signees, Oasis was the only one I had seen before that hadn’t jumped out at me, and I was surprised was selected for the spot. In recent weeks, he announced his contract wasn’t renewed. Meanwhile, Zayda still has can’t-miss written all over her; she is just 21 and announced she turned down a new WWE ID deal, so I can only assume she has other plans lined up.

These ROW shows look good, but I really do want to see graphics — even if it just shows how to spell someone’s name. Check out ROW on their YouTube channel. It’s a short episode, clocking in at just 32 minutes.