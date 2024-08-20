NXT TV results (8/20): Moore’s review of Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne for a shot at the NXT Title at No Mercy, gauntlet match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title at No Mercy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 20, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Karmen Petrovic were shown as they were arriving to the Performance Center. Karmen Petrovic was attacked by Izzi Dame at the parking lot. Vic Joseph noted that Petrovic’s status for her upcoming match is in question now…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired, where Andre Chase and Ridge Holland ended the show as new tag team champions…

Chase U made their entrance through the crowd. Ridge Holland and Andre Chase ran through a Chase U flag, wearing their tag team title belts. Chase took the mic first and soaked in Chase U chants. He said it’s a new year in Chase University, with new students, new classroom, and new tag team champions. Thea Hail said she was proud of Ridge Holland proving that he belongs in Chase University. Duke Hudson talked about how Holland became a success in NXT after a Rugby career.

Riley Osborne talked about how he was skeptical at Ridge at first, but he won him over. Andre thanked Ridge for being the reason they are champions now. Axiom and Nathan Frazer made their entrance. Axiom talked about how Chase U were good that night, but not every night because he and Frazer are the best tag team in NXT. Frazer talked about how Chase U got lucky since both him and Axiom also were going after singles matches.

Ridge Holland cut off Frazer for taking away Chase U’s moment. He talked about how he came back to NXT to find himself, and when he came everyone turned their back on him. He said it was Chase U that had his back. He talked about how Thea Hail gave him his confidence back. He talked about busting his ass for six years and finally getting a championship in WWE. He said with the tag belts his mission was accomplished. Axiom wanted their tag team rematch. Duke Hudosn proposed he and Riley Osborne vs. Axiom and Frazer and if Axiom and Frazer can win, they can get their tag title shot. Axiom and Frazer agreed and were about to get warmed up, but Osborne and Hudson revealed that they were in their ring gear and were ready for a match now…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary…

1. Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “Chase U” Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson (w/Thea Hail, Andre Chase, Ridge Holland). Osborne and Frazer started the match. The action spilled to ringside. Hudson caught Frazer during a dive attempt. Osborne hit Frazer and Axiom with a very high flip dive heading into regular commercial.[c]

Axiom and Osborne traded right hands in the center of the ring. Both men traded kicks. Axiom hit Osborne with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom immediately went right into an ankle lock. Hudson tagged in and hit Axiom with an impressive slingshot German Suplex. Hudson hit Frazer with a Frankensteiner after Frazer tagged in. Hudson got a two count on Frazer after a Bossman Slam. Frazer used a Victory Roll to reverse a Razor’s Edge.

Frazer escaped a few of Hudson’s holds. Osborne tagged in and hit Frazer with an Electric Chair Blockbuster for a two count. Frazer dodged Osborne’s Shooting Star Attempt. Frazer hit Osborne with a Springboard Spanish Fly. Hudson broke up Frazer’s pin. Hudson dodged a Phoenix Splash attempt. Axiom tagged in. Frazer hit Osborne with a Superplex into a Brainbuster with Axiom hitting Osborne with a superkick. Frazer kept Hudson outside while Axiom picked up the pinfall on Osborne.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson via pinfall in 9:17.

NXT GM Ava informed Robert Stone and Stevie Turner about Karmen Petrovic not being cleared to wrestle in the eliminator match. Izzi Dame showed up and demanded to be the replacement. Ava noted that Dame wouldn’t be rewarded for what she did and instead Brinley Reese will be the replacement…

Creepy Wendy Choo made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Fun tag team opener with the formula booking of Axiom and Frazer having to go through the non-champs to get a future title shot. I wouldn’t mind seeing more from Riley Osborne because he seems to be the odd man out of the Chase U group in terms of having meaningful segments. At least he’s getting time in TNA because he’s going to wrestle at that TNA Plus Ultimate X match and his high flying fits well in that X Division setting.

Vic Joseph plugged the NXT on CW shows, featuring Randy Orton and CM Punk…

Brinley Reese was in the locker room, excited to now be in the elimnator match. Wren Sinclair showed up and said she’s going to bring the women’s title to “Wren” QCC. Brinley Reese thought that catchphrase sounded dorky…

Lola Vice made her entrance…

2. Wendy Choo vs. Lola Vice. Choo dominated early on with methodical offense. Choo reversed a rollup into a Rear Naked Choke. Vice broke up the hold with a pin attempt. Choo hit Vice with a chop. Vic noted how Choo has been like a zombie since her return. Vice hit Choo with some kicks and planted Choo with a power slam heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Choo was dominating with methodical offense and pin attempts. Choo got a nearfall after a Tree of Woe hesitation dropkick. Vice got a two count off a Small Package. Vice rallied with Tae Kwon Do spin kicks. Vice hit Choo with rapid kicks while Choo was on the mat. Vice hit Choo with her “I’m a Latina” hip attack for a nearfall. Choo went right into a Sleeper after a rollup. Vice escaped with a Backpack Stunner. Kelani Jordan showed up to approach Choo, but she accidentally ate a backfist from Lola Vice. Wendy Choo hit Lola Vice with her black body pillow for the win.

Wendy Choo defeated Lola Vice via pinfall in 11:04.

After the match, Kelani Jordan challenged Wendy Choo to a title match at No Mercy. Kelani Jordan stormed the ring and knocked out Choo with the body pillow. Jordan then retrieved her North American Championship from the loaded pillow…

John’s Thoughts: A bit of a slow and plodding match with Vice’s greeness showing a bit. She’s still in training, so it’s no big deal. At least she continues to show improvement. Both women here feel directionless to some extent. Vice seems a bit bland after that impromptu face turn, just to be Roxanne Perez’s challenger of the month. Choo’s character looks cool and is a upgrade over the sleepy kid, but they are dragging their feet a bit with her reintroduction.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Wes Lee about his upcoming match. He said Pete Dunne is talented in the ring but will be set back to Raw angry. He said Joe Hendry will return to Impact empty handed to swing his arms side to side. A split screen had Sarah Schreiber interview Joe Hendry. Hendry talked about how disrespectful Wes was to his friends. Wes Lee blew off Hendry and left the interview segment. Hendry talked about how he’s going to be in the ring with two top athlete. He said he’s spent the last ten years making believers of the fans, but he’ll make a believer in himself when he wins the NXT Championship…

Vic Joseph plugged upcoming segments…[c]

A Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jasmyn Nyx promo aired. Jayne and Henley continued to trash talk the NXT NIL rookies and compared it to how she and Jayne grinded on the indies. They praised Nyx for following their lead. Jayne and Henley talked about being friends before WWE and how they are going to take over the women’s division.

Wren Sinclair was in the ring. Vic Joseph read out the Gauntlet Eliminator Match Rules. Sol Ruca made her entrance next…

3. NXT No Mercy Women’s Gauntlet Eliminator Match. Ruca and Sinclair started the match with chain wrestling. The picture-in-picture showed Roxanne Perez watching the match on a monitor. Wren put Sol in a side surfboard. Sol got a two count off a crossbody. Sol did a Matrix Kip Up and hit Wren with a X Factor. The clock ticked down and Adriana Rizzo was the next woman out. Rizzo hit Sol and Wren with a High Fly Flow.

Rizzo tossed around Wren and Sol with suplexes. She then hit both opponents with forearms. Sol caught Rizzo with a Superkick. Sol, Wren, and Rizzo formed a Sleeper Tower. Sol broke up the hold. Rizzo hit Sol with a Final Cut looking move and hit Wren wtih a standing Molly Go Round. Sol planted Rizzo with a high suplex for the first elimination.

Sol Ruca eliminated Adriana Rizzo via pinfall.

John’s Thoughts: Ah darn. I was hoping we’d see more from Rizzo because she has looked good from what little we see of her in the ring. I go back to that match against Jaida Parker where she and Jaida got that spotlight on World Star Hip Hop.

The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Brinley Reese was the next woman in the match. Reese hit both Wren and Sol with a single suplex. Brinley hit both opponents with a cartwheel into double lariats. Reese took down both opponents with neckbreakers. Kendal Grey was the next woman out. Grey hit all her opponents with Fireaman Carry takeovers. Grey stood tall after hitting a bunch of suplexes.

Kendal Grey eliminated Brinley Reese via pinfall.

[Hour Two] Grey continued to dominate the match by alternating moves on both opponents. Ruca turned the tide a bit with a wheelbarrow slam. Sol then put Grey in a surfboard. Sinclair hit Grey with a blockbuster for a two count. Sol hit Wren with a X Factor. Sol press slammed Grey on Wren. Sol hit both women with a Triangle Moonsault. Jaida Parker was the next woman out. Jaida tossed around all three opponents.

Grey got a few pin attempts on Jaida. Jaida rolled through a crossbody and hit Grey with her draping Banzai Drop. Jaida hit Grey with a Gourd Buster for the elimination.

Jaida Parker eliminated Kendal Grey via pinfall.

Jaida slammed Wren to the mat and Sol hit Wren with a modified grounded Sol Snatcher for the elimination.

Sol Ruca eliminated Wren Sinclair via pinfall.

Jaida caught Sol with a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Sol adjusted her weight and couldn’t get the pin because Sol was grabbing the rope. Jaida dodged a Rainbow DDT. Sol hit Jaida with a German Suplex. Jaida dodged a slingshot splash. Jaida hit Sol with her funning hip attack finisher for the win.

Jaida Parker eliminated Sol Ruca via pinfall in 15:45 of total match time to win the Eliminator Gauntlet Match.

Lucien Price and Bronco Nima celebrated with Jaida. Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jaida in the ring. She said Perez may be champion, but Jaida Parker’s got next…

The camera showed Roxanne Perez looking smug…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed NXT Champion Ethan Page backstage, who continues to wear suits now instead of his old Hawaiian Shirts. Page was gloating and was interrupted by Pete Dunne showing up. Dunne said he sees that Page is like everyone else who’s afraid of Dunne. Dunne said he was champion for over 600 days as the UK Champion, so when he becomes champion, he keeps the belt…

The team of Hank and Tank made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I do like that Ethan Page has shaken up his look since becoming champion. He’s wearing less Hawaiian shirts these days. I do chuckle a bit at the flashy suits though because last time Page had a suit and tie gimmick, he was Abyss’s younger cousin, the lawyer Chandler Park. As for the eliminator match, the beginning and end was good, but it felt a bit dragging in the middle section that had some of NXT’s less developed NIL types. Wren Sinclair, Jaida Parker, and Sol Ruca were clearly the defined wrestlers of the match. Jaida feels a bit like a challenger of the month for Perez as the title feels locked on Perez until she either faces Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer.

Gallows and Anderson made their entrance….

4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Hank and Tank cut the ring in half on Anderson. Vic noted that Tank Ledger was from WWE’s first NIL signings. Tank hit Anderson with a splash in the corner. Hank hit Anderson with an assisted Senton. Hank and Tank sandwiched Anderson with a tackle to give Hank a two count. Anderson used a shoulder tackle to dump Hank to ringside. Gallows tagged in and caught Hank with a Big Boot.

Gallows and Anderson cut the ring in half on Hank. Hank managed to backdrop Anderson. Gallows tagged in. Tank picked up the hot tag and worked on his opponents with Stinger Splashes. Gallows caught Tank with a Yakuza Kick. Hank dragged Gallows to ringside to block a Magic Killer. Tank caught Tank with a shoulder tackle. Hank and Tank hit Anderson with a Double Team Power Slam to give Hank the win.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows via pinfall in 4:35.

Hank and Tank celebrated with Vic Joseph and a bunch of security guards. Gallows and Anderson teased going after Hank and Tank, but the guards formed a wall to protect Hank and Tank…

Shawn Spears was about to cut a promo, but was cut off by Edris Enofe and Malik Blade who didn’t like Spears corrupting Brooks Jensen. They said they were looking out for a friend. Spears mocked them for ditching Brinley Reese. Spears attacked both men. The camera fell for a second. Enofe and Blade stood tall after tossing Spears into backstage equipment. Brooks Jensen ran over to check up on Spears…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Wow. Gallows and Anderson in NXT are just jobbing to any developmental team these days. Vic did a good job to try to frame this as Hank and Tank’s biggest win in WWE, but if you’ve been watching in recent months, Gallows and Anderson have lost way more than won. These are clean losses too.