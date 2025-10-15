AEW WrestleDream lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event heading into tonight’s go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus for $500,000

-Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a trios match

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 or for $39.99 on HBO Max. Join me for live coverage starting with the one-hour pre-show that will be simulcast at 6CT/7ET on TNT and HBO Max and includes “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a Tailgate Brawl. The pay-per-view card is scheduled to start at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).