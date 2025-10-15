AEW Dynamite and Collision results (10/15): Powell’s live review of Darby Allin and Jon Moxley meeting during the WrestleDream go-home block, The Opps vs. LFI for the AEW Trios Titles

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 315) and AEW Collision (Episode 115)

October 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri, at Cable Dahmer Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening video kicked off the episode… Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and hyped WrestleDream… Footage aired from AEW Collision of Kota Ibushi suffering a broken femur. They also aired footage of Kenny Omega and Jack Perry agreeing to join forces… Tony Schiavone joined Excalibur on commentary, and they ran through the card for the three-hour block…

Renee Paquette conducted a sit-down interview in a backstage room with AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Toni Storm. Storm removed a hat and gloves, and Statlander tried to match her by removing some of her clothing. Paquette told them it was enough and threw her own jacket down.

Storm said she dreams of regaining the title. She spoke of taking the title back from a woman she admires. Storm said she doesn’t know who she is without the title. “But, darling, who are you?” Storm asked. Statlander said Storm has never been able to figure her out because she’s constantly evolving and is already different than the person Storm faced at All Out.

Storm said they’ve told some ridiculous lies, but at WrestleDream they will find out the truth. Statlander said Storm knows the truth, but she just needs to accept it. Storm asked if the interview was over. Paquette confirmed that it was, and then Storm told Statlander to meet her in the ring.

Storm and Statlander entered the ring and fought. Storm ended up on her knees and put her hands behind her back, inviting Statlander to hit her with the title belt. Statlander declined, so Storm worked her over and eventually ended up with the belt. Statlander dropped to her knees and put her hands behind her back. Storm teased hitting her with the belt, but she kissed her on the forehead before exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: I entered this show looking forward to the Statlander vs. Storm match at WrestleDream. And while I still am, I can’t say that any of this actually increased my interest level.

Jack Perry was backstage whittling a block of wood. He said he doesn’t hate The Young Bucks, he loves them and will always be grateful for everything they’ve done for him. Perry said that when he needed them most, they didn’t pick up the phone or have his back. Perry said he had to look deep into his past to find somebody who would. Luchasaurus entered the picture and growled…

Bryan Danielson checked in on commentary for the first time. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match as the entrances took place…

1. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) vs. “GOA” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun (w/Ricochet). Social media posts from fans were shown on the screen as the match started. Toa performed a Samoan Drop on Lashley at ringside before the first picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]