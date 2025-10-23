Wrestling Open “Episode 199 – Goodnight, Haze” results (10/23): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. Sean Legacy for the IWTV Title, Bear Bronson vs. Will Kroos

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 199 – Goodnight, Haze”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 23, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Chris Sanders, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary over the course of the show. Wrestling Open has used this venue most of this year as the nearby White Eagle underwent some renovations. This is the final show here, as they move back to the White Eagle for next week’s big Wrestling Open 200 special. Attendance was 200 or more; it was absolutely packed, even for the spotlight match!

1. “Handyman” Jake Gray vs. Nick Robles in a spotlight match. Chris Sanders and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary on this one. Robles is the clueless rocker with his cowbell (someone like ECW-era Stevie Richards). Gray ‘wrenched’ Robles’ left arm. Robles hit a back suplex at 3:00. He hit a suplex for a nearfall, and he kept Gray grounded. Gray hit a tornado DDT and a shotgun dropkick, then a short-arm clothesline for the pin. Solid.

* The main show opened with a highlight package set to “Wish” by Nine Inch Nails. I’m going to reiterate how this is packed; this might be the biggest crowd they’ve had here. Fans are pushed up right next to the ring. Crockett was solo in the booth as the show began.

2. Ryan Clancy vs. Sean Legacy for the IWTV World Title. Clancy won this belt on Monday in a 38-minute classic by defeating champion Marcus Mathers. WWE ID prospect Legacy has been here before, but he’s certainly no regular. Legacy hit a Sliced Bread just seconds into the match for a nearfall. He hit a standing moonsault for another nearfall at 00:30. Crockett noted that Clancy has a bad shoulder — he’s worn a left shoulder harness for a couple of weeks now, and he took a nasty bump last Friday in Limitless Wrestling. Clancy hit a monkey-flip and a knee drop to the sternum, and he was fired up.

Clancy did his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles at 2:00. He hit a running neck snap and some back elbows, then a clothesline at 4:30. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Legacy hit a superkick. Clancy hit a piledriver; Legacy popped up, hit a dropkick, and they were both down at 6:00. Legacy hit a German Suplex and a Styles Clash for a nearfall! Clancy fired up and hit some punches. Legacy hit a bodyslam and got a rollup. Clancy nailed his Picture Perfect dropkick for the pin. As fine of a sub-10-minute match as you’ll see.

* Clancy got on the mic, but the “Big Business” theme song played, and TJ Crawford stormed to the ring. These two have been both teammates and hated enemies. “I don’t trust you. I never have and I never will,” Crawford said to Clancy. “I hate you! I hate everything about you.” He challenged Clancy to a title match on Nov. 14! Clancy said, “You’re on,” and he offered his hand. Crawford glared at it, but turned and left the ring without accepting a handshake. Nice. Rain Conway came to the ring, and he’s in his ugly blue singlet, and the crowd loudly booed him. (It’s the battle of the guys who have used Garbage as their entrance music, just as I asked for!) Conway told Clancy he’s the uncrowned champion! Jack Pasquale came into the ring behind Conway. Clancy told Conway that if he can beat Jack, he will get his belt.

3. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Rain Conway. Pasquale hit a spear! Conway told the ref he wants the match. We got a bell at 00:24, but Jack hit his twisting uranage for the pin!

* Steven Stetson snuck in the ring and hit Pasquale with a chairshot to the back. He then hit Jack’s version of a swinging uranage on Pasquale. These two will meet next week in the finals of the Jumbo Grand Prix tournament!

4. Tiara James vs. Gabby Forza. Tiara is a last-minute replacement for Amity LaVey, who pulled out earlier in the day. Cagematch records show they have met six times before, with Gabby 4-0 in singles action and 1-1 in tag matches, but they last met in February. Gabby gave Tiara a hat, but Tiara ripped it up. Gabby immediately threw Tiara to the mat. Gabby did an airplane spin-into-a-flapjack for a nearfall at 1:30 and some chops.

Gabby tossed Tiara off the top turnbuckle to the mat. Tiara hit a big boot to the face and a second-rope crossbody block. Tiara hit some running forearms and a running Meteora for a nearfall at 3:30. Gabby hit some splashes into the corner. Tiara tried another crossbody block, but this time Gabby caught her and hit a fallaway slam, then a spear for the pin. Good action.

* Liviyah came to the ring; she’s not dressed to wrestle. She noted they are going to put their friendship aside next week when they face each other at Wrestling Open 200. Liviyah slapped her in the face! Gabby responded by tackling Liviyah, and they brawled at ringside! A hot segment. Several male wrestlers hit the ring to separate them as the crowd shouted “Let them fight!”

5. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. Loud boos for BRG. No signs of his partner Oxx Adams; Crockett pointed that out seconds after I wrote it. A-Game had a standout match six days ago against Dezmond Cole in Limitless Wrestling (the same show where Clancy had the scary fall.) He got on the mic and boasted about himself, but of course, the crowd booed him heavily. I’ll reiterate that A-Game is like a shorter version of Tavion Heights, and he’s had a great 2025.

Standing switches to open. Brett choked him in the ropes and was in charge early on. A-Game tossed him off the second rope to the mat at 5:00. A-Game hit some flying forearms and a knee drop to the chest. He hit a jumping knee in the corner and a double-underhook suplex. A-Game got a Wheeler Yuta-style double-arm seatbelt rollup for the pin. He’s facing Wheeler next week! Nice.

* A video package aired of Christian Darling running through opponents in winning eight straight matches to conclude the Discovery Gauntlet last week (I, for one, will really miss the Discovery Gauntlet and its ‘do or die’ vibe).

6. Christian Darling vs. Pedro Dones. Dones has become a nice gatekeeper here, working with the younger guys. I am not liking Pedro’s mostly pink singlet. Standing switches to open. Darling knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30 and celebrated. Pedro hit some punches to the gut, but Darling knocked him down. Pedro hit a second-rope Thesz Press at 5:30.

Darling hit a spinebuster. This match has just felt a step ‘off’ and the fans have been quiet. Dones hit an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop at 7:00. His knee buckled as he was going for a move, and he collapsed. However, Dones hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He charged, going for his “Bullseye” flying headbutt, but Darling hit a TKO for a nearfall; he picked up Dones before the three-count at 8:30! Christian shouted, “Bobby Orlando! This is you next week!” He then hit a second TKO stunner for the pin. Crockett was shocked at the decisive win.

* The matches for next week were listed, including the return of Swipe Right as they face the Shooter Boys!

7. Will Kroos vs. Bear Bronson. I think I’ve seen six Kroos matches in about 10 days, as this UK star is on quite the tour of the U.S. and Canada. I’ll reiterate that he has the size and frame of Bronson Reed. This is a rematch from last Monday, when Bronson beat Kroos, only to have Kroos attack him after the bell. They traded shoulder blocks until Bronson got knocked down. Bear hit a bodyslam. Kroos hit a senton. Bronson hit a butt splash on the chest for a nearfall at 3:00. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, then more while on their feet. Bronson hit a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Kroos flattened him with a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30. Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down, and we got a “Wrestling Open!” chant. Kroos hit a pop-up powerbomb, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. They fought on the ropes, and Kroos hit a headbutt that knocked Bronson to the mat. However, Kroos missed a frogsplash. Bronson hit the Choke Bomb for the pin. A good pair of matches between these two this week. We immediately got a “please come back!” chant for Kroos.

* Tyree Taylor came to the ring! He beat Kroos last week! Tyree spoke to Bronson and noted, “Our paths have never crossed.” Bronson agreed to a match! It will happen next week at Wrestling Open 200!

8. Dezmond Cole and “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. Steven Stetson Brad Baylor, and DJ Powers. Quite an all-star match for the final event here! DJ and Ortiz opened with some good reversals, and Anthony dropped him with a chop, then a back-body drop for a nearfall. The Boys hit a team slam on Baylor. Vecchio hit a back suplex on Brad at 2:30. Stetson jumped in and beat down Vecchio. Dezmond hit a huracanrana on Stetson and a spin kick to Steve’s head. All six brawled in the ring, with the babyfaces hitting punches in the corners

Cole hit a head-scissors takedown that sent Stetson to the floor, then they flipped DJ to the floor onto the other heels at 4:30. Back in the ring, Stetson hit a fallaway slam on Vecchio, and the heels took over. Vecchio finally hit a crossbody block on Stetson at 8:00, and they were both down. Cole hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Powers, then a brainbuster, then his Rolling Thunder guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Stetson hit a top-rope frogsplash on Cole, and Baylor covered Dezmond for a nearfall at 10:00. Cole hit a stunner on Stetson, and the Shooter Boys hit a German Suplex for a nearfall on him.

They brawled on the floor and over to the bar. I’m pretty sure at least two of them (Baylor and Powers) aren’t old enough to drink! Cole and Powers fought on the bar, and Dezmond kicked him to the floor. Dezmond hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone, earning a “holy shit!” chant. (Good thing they caught him; he was going to hit the top of his head on the floor.) In the ring, Powers hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Cole. Vecchio hit an Angle Slam on Powers. Ortiz hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Stetson. Baylor hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Ortiz. Cole got a flash rollup to pin Baylor! That was a blast.

Final Thoughts: That was a helluva show to say goodbye to the Electric Haze. The all-star six-man main event takes best, Legacy-Clancy second, and a really good Bronson-Kroos takes third. A lot to like here, and everything built towards next week. The Gabby-Liviyah exchange was hot. The only complaint tonight is Darling-Dones didn’t quite meet expectations.

The Electric Haze has been an adequate replacement venue, but I’m sure everyone is eager to go back to the White Eagle. It’s a bigger room and a brighter venue, and has much better sightlines. I am expecting a huge crowd next Thursday for the return.