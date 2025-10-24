NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Bill Dundee, Kamille, Bron Breakker, Dale Torborg, Sapphire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Halloween Havoc will be held on Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at Findlay Toyota Center. The show is headlined by Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review starting with the main card as the show streams on Peacock at 6CT/7ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Tempe, Arizona, at Mullett Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at TechPort. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Dundee (William Cruickshanks) is 82.

-Dale Torborg is 54.

-Kamille (Kailey Latimer) is 33.

-Bron Breakker (Bronson Rechsteiner) is 28.

-The late Sapphire (Juanita Wright) was born on October 24, 1934. She died of a heart attack at age 61 on September 11, 1996.