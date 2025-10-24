Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 16): Vetter’s review of Oro Annan (f/k/a Oro Mensah) vs. Eli Knight, Gigi Rey vs. Rachelle Chanel for the ROW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 16)

Taped September 27, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed October 22, 2025, on the YouTube.com

* For no apparent reason, there were on-screen graphics in this episode. Tiffany Nieves joined commentary for the first match, and she noted she wasn’t in the tournament when Gigi Rey won the belt.

1. Gigi Rey vs. Rachelle Chanel for the ROW Women’s Title. We’ve seen Chanel on AEW TV, but I doubt I’ve seen her in 2025. Standing reversals to open. Chanel wore a top that had just one strap over her shoulder, and she needs better gear; she was literally holding the top while running the ropes so she wouldn’t fall out of it. Chanel hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 3:00, and she was in charge. They traded some rollups. Gigi hit an enzuigiri at 4:30, then a Jackhammer for the pin. Solid.

Gigi Rey defeated Rachelle Chanel to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 4:54.

* A couple of wrestlers visited AJ Francis at his house.

* Emily Mae interviewed Matty Ice. He has a short beard; he looks a lot like Karl Anderson and a bit like Matt Cardona.

2. Savage King vs. Matty Ice. Savage King is a masked man, and he has a great physique. Matty knocked him down with some shoulder blocks. Savage King hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches. Ice hit a powerslam at 3:30, then a uranage. He hit a flying elbow drop to the sternum. Ice got a sunset flip for the pin. Solid. Savage King attacked him after the bell.

Matty Ice defeated Savage King at 4:42.

* Cappuccino Jones was backstage and he’s ready for an upcoming match.

* Emily Mae interviewed Oro (Mensah) Annan. He wants to fight Eli Knight!

3. Eli Knight vs. Oro Annan. Eli is a thin Black man; I’ve seen him on the Florida indy scene as part of Culture Inc. for the past few years. They tied up in a knuckle lock early on; they appear to be the same height, but Oro is thicker. Eli targeted the left arm and tied it up. Annan hit a headscissors takedown at 2:30, and he slammed Eli to the mat for a nearfall. Eli hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Oro took control, and he kept Eli grounded. Oro hit a top-rope one-footed dropkick at 5:30, then he applied a leg lock around Eli’s waist.

Eli hit a flying clothesline at 7:00, then a tornado DDT and a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. He hit an enzuigiri and a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. Oro hit a discus clothesline to the back of the head and a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30, and the commentators were shocked Eli kicked out. Oro set up for a springboard move, but Eli kicked him. Eli hit an awesome Asai Moonsault. In the ring, he hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Oro hit a flipping kick in the corner, then a leg lariat and a faceplant for a nearfall at 11:00. Eli hit a belly-to-belly suplex into the corner, then an awesome top-rope moonsault for the pin.

Eli Knight defeated Oro (Mensah) Annan at 12:01.

Final Thoughts: Eli is an awesome high-flyer. Another very entertaining episode. Like the episode I reviewed yesterday, the show came in at about 40 minutes, and there are some local ads that can be fast-forwarded through.