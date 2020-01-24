WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship strap match at the Royal Rumble.

Powell’s POV: Will we get through the day without WWE advertising Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans for the fourth consecutive week? Smackdown will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Join Jake Barnett for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My weekly member exclusive audio review will be available late tonight or on Saturday morning (I will be covering the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view tonight).



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

